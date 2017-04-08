Malaysia to host final F1 race this year

Malaysia will stage its final Formula One Grand Prix in October after the government and the sport's commercial rights holders announced Friday that their hosting agreement would end a year early.



However, both parties Friday announced that the Oct. 1 race this year would be the last.



Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said Friday that declining ticket sales, viewership and tourism were behind the decision to pull out of hosting the race.



Government funds allocated for the race will be redirected toward other types of motor racing, upgrading the circuit, and training future Malaysian Formula One drivers, the prime minister added.

...