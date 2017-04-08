Shanghai mist wipes out first day of China Grand Prix

The Shanghai weather all but wiped out the first two practice sessions for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix Friday with poor visibility in the city forcing the grounding of the medical support helicopter.



Drivers were only able to run for 22 of the scheduled 90 minute opening session while second practice was wiped out altogether.



Only 14 drivers completed timed laps, with neither championship favorite Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes nor Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, winner of last month's season-opening race in Australia, setting times.



Hamilton and Vettel are expected to battle for victory Sunday but will only have a final hourlong practice session ahead of qualifying Saturday to prepare for what is predicted to be a wet race.

...