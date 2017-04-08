Rossi reaches 350 races in battle of ages

Valentino Rossi races in a record-setting 350th grand prix in Argentina Sunday determined to prove that at 38 he will not be overshadowed by teammate Maverick Vinales, who blitzed the season opener in Qatar.



Rossi, a nine-time world champion, was third in the rain and wind of the Qatari desert after starting from 10th on the grid on a weekend when Vinales, 16 years his junior, dominated on his first outing for Yamaha.



Rossi came home in second at the dusty and hot Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in Argentina last year having taken victory 12 months earlier.



But his former teammate Jorge Lorenzo, whose decision to move to Ducati opened the door for Vinales at Yamaha, believes that the flying Spaniard could end up making Rossi feel his age this season.

