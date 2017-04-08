Alonso 'like an animal' in Shanghai

Former world champion Fernando Alonso credited divine intervention after driving "like an animal" in Saturday's qualifying in China amid rumors of a possible switch to Mercedes.



He famously yelled "GP2 engine!" down the team radio in disgust at the car's Honda power unit in Japan last year, threatening to cause friction between McLaren and their suppliers Honda.



The pairing had hoped to bring back a glory period when they reunited in 2015 after they won eight world championships together between the late eighties and early nineties.



Lewis Hamilton secured pole position in Saturday's qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix as Mercedes look to avenge a surprise defeat by Ferrari in the season opener in Melbourne two weeks ago.



One of the fastest drivers in F1, Alonso's contract with McLaren expires at the end of the season and he is very much in the shop window this year.

...