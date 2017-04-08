Lauda loses money after betting against own team

It is hard to imagine Mercedes chairman Niki Lauda being too happy about losing money, but there is one wager he must have been delighted to lose at the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday.



Lauda, a three-times Formula One champion in the 1970s and 80s, bet the German team's boss Toto Wolff 10 euros that Mercedes would be beaten to pole by Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.



When Lewis Hamilton pulled out a sensational lap, the fastest ever clocked at the Shanghai circuit, to edge out Vettel and seize pole for Sunday's race, Lauda was happy to honour his bet.



Rain is forecast for Sunday, which could lead to a chaotic race.

