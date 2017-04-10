Hamilton beats Vettel in Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton mastered Shanghai's changing conditions and stayed clear of squabbling rivals to win the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix Sunday. The Briton eased his Mercedes across the line 6.2 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.



It was the triple champion's first this season and returned Mercedes to the top of the podium after Vettel won last month's season-opening race for a resurgent Ferrari.



Hamilton, who finished second to Vettel in Melbourne, heads into the next race in Bahrain in a week's time tied on points with the German.



By the time Vettel managed to get past, with a series of spectacular overtaking moves that included banging wheels with his former teammate, Hamilton was too far ahead.

