No Shanghai surprise but Ferrari confirm challenge

Lewis Hamilton may have taken the spoils in Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix but Sebastian Vettel's second-place finish provided clear evidence that Ferrari appear more than capable of taking the fight to the Briton's Mercedes team.



Ferrari have looked competitive since preseason testing and there was very little to choose between Germany's Vettel and Hamilton in terms of pace and performance throughout the Shanghai weekend.



Mercedes non-executive chairman Niki Lauda went so far as to suggest that Vettel had the speed to seize Ferrari's first pole position since the Singapore Grand Prix in 2015 but Hamilton did just enough in qualifying to secure top spot.



The outcome of the race could also have been different had Vettel's gamble to pit under the virtual safety car on the opening lap not been undermined when the actual safety car was deployed following crash a few laps later.

