Verstappen ready for desert dustup

Lewis Hamilton boldly christened himself "brave warrior" after winning the Chinese Grand Prix but the three-time world champion will have more than just title rival Sebastian Vettel to contend with this week in Bahrain.



The Briton's thunder had already been stolen by a jaw-dropping drive from Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who finished third behind Ferrari's Vettel after starting near the back of the grid.



Both Hamilton and Vettel, who himself produced two breathtaking passes, will be casting nervous looks in their rear-view mirrors at Verstappen.



Wider cars and fatter tires were supposed to make overtaking a dying art, but Verstappen and Vettel went some way to exploding that myth in China.

