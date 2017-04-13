Alonso to miss Monaco for Indy 500

McLaren's former two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will miss next month's Formula One Monaco Grand Prix to race for them in the Indianapolis 500, the U.K.-based team said Wednesday.



Alonso will race in a Honda-powered Andretti car branded as a McLaren for the Indy 500, one of U.S. motor sport's most prestigious races.



The 2005 and 2006 F1 champion said he wanted to compete in the Indy 500 to have a chance of fulfilling a career ambition of completing motor sport's "Triple Crown" in winning the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indy 500 and the Le Mans 24 Hours.



However, Alonso insisted Monaco would be the only F1 race he would miss intentionally this season.



The Andretti team won the race last year, with rookie driver Alexander Rossi the shock champion in the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 .

...