Revamped Formula One season already living up to its hype

Vettel has one more title than Hamilton, who has 54 race wins compared to 43 for the younger Vettel.



Hamilton's title fights over the last three years were within his own Mercedes team, twice beating Rosberg to the title – once easily and once in the last race of the season – only to lose it to the German driver last year.



After winning last weekend's Chinese GP, where Vettel finished second, Hamilton drove up alongside Vettel's car and gave him a thumbs up. Such an overtly friendly gesture of sportsmanship and such gushing praise of a direct rival would never have happened with Rosberg, who stunned F1 by announcing his retirement days after securing his only title and thus depriving the fiercely driven Hamilton a chance to get his own back.



When he talks up Vettel in the way he does, Hamilton is also reminding Rosberg of what he will never achieve.



Hamilton has both pole positions so far this season, but lost the season-opening Australian GP to Vettel, who earned his first Ferrari win since the 2015 season.

