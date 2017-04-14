Vettel on top, Mercedes stay in Bahrain shade

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel clocked the fastest time for Ferrari in Friday's opening free practice session for this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.



Three-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who shares the leadership of this year's embryonic title race with Vettel, was down in 10th for Mercedes, the champion team not attempting to deliver their best in scorching hot conditions.



Vettel's fastest lap was more than four-tenths of a second slower than 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg's fastest at last year's event.

...