Meet the new boss? Not yet, says Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone Friday made his first appearance in a Formula One paddock since the sport's American take-over by Liberty Media and revealed he has yet to meet his successor as commercial supremo.



The 86-year-old Briton, who was given the title "chairman emeritus" following Liberty's take-over, said he not yet met the company's managing director for commercial affairs Sean Bratches.



Sporting a white shirt emblazoned with the F1 logo, as he always did, Ecclestone made time to speak to reporters and explained that he was still working at the offices of Formula One Management.

...