Rowland targets F2 title to further F1 bid

SAKHIR, Bahrain: Second chances for unproven drivers are scarce in Formula One.



That's why Oliver Rowland is in now-or-never mode. He's been part of the Renault setup for seven years, and finally graduated to the F1 team this year as a development driver.



But for all the simulator and track work he'll do for the Renault F1 team, the British driver knows there's a catch: To become a racer in Formula One, he will have to win Formula Two.



In previous eras, Rowland would have been considered an aspiring talent with time on his side to break into F1.



Rowland won the Renault 3.5 series in 2015 and earned a spot in the Renault academy last year.

...