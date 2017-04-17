Mercedes mull team orders to foil Ferrari

Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff says he is considering introducing team orders in a bid to halt Ferrari's momentum in this year's world championship.



In the wake of Sebastian Vettel's second win of the season in Bahrain Sunday Wolff admitted that it may be difficult for Mercedes to continue to allow their drivers total freedom -- and may ask new boy Valtteri Bottas to take the role of a 'number two' driver.



For the first time in four years, Mercedes have lost their supreme dominance and face a serious battle to hang on to their drivers' and constructors' titles as a revived Ferrari have gained the initiative.



Vettel's win lifted him top of the drivers' championship with 68 points ahead of Hamilton on 61 and Bottas on 38 .



It triggered celebrations in Italy where confidence in Ferrari has soared, but has left Mercedes with a problem to solve just three races into the 2017 season.

