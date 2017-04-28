Hamilton hopes Zanardi can inspire injured British teen

Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton pointed to Alex Zanardi as a beacon of hope as Formula One teams and drivers showed support Friday for British teenager Billy Monger, who lost his legs in a Formula Four accident.



Drivers and teams attached stickers for "Billy Whizz" on cars and helmets in Russian Grand Prix practice, with an online fundraising campaign for the 17-year-old's recovery reaching 768,000 pounds ($993,254.40).



Zanardi, an ex-Formula One driver, had his legs amputated above the knee after a ChampCar crash at the Lausitzring in Germany on Sept. 15, 2001 .

...