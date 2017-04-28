Ecclestone made us 'look like idiots': Sepang boss

Bernie Ecclestone was accused Friday of having "made us look like idiots" by the chief executive of Malaysia's Sepang International Circuit after the former Grand Prix supremo admitted deliberately over-charging tracks to stage Formula One races.



This year will witness the last Malaysian Grand Prix for the foreseeable future, with the race disappearing from the calendar a year earlier than planned after a combination of low attendances and high fees, with the government spending some $67.6 million annually to stage a race first run in 1999, no longer something that Sepang International Circuit (SIC) officials and their political bosses could tolerate.



Malaysian officials said the Sepang circuit, which can accommodate 120,000 fans, drew just 45,000 to the 2016 Grand Prix, and TV ratings were also poor.



Razali, however, insisted the SIC still had a bright future despite taking a "long break" from Formula One.

