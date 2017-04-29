Vettel leads Ferrari one-two in practice

Formula One front-runner Sebastian Vettel led a Ferrari one-two in Russian Grand Prix practice Friday with the resurgent Italian team appearing to have a clear edge over champions Mercedes.



The German four-time world champion enjoyed the afternoon sunshine with a best lap of 1 minute 34.120 seconds – 0.263 quicker than teammate Kimi Raikkonen and 0.709 clear of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.



Valtteri Bottas, a close second in opening practice, was third in the afternoon for Mercedes and 0.670 off Vettel's pace, while teammate Hamilton was fourth.



Vettel leads Hamilton by seven points after winning two of three races this season.

...