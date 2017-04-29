Vettel confirms Ferrari domination

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel reconfirmed Ferrari's resurgence by topping the times ahead of his team-mate Kimi Raikkonen in Saturday morning's final free practice for the Russian Grand Prix.



The outcome suggested that Vettel and Ferrari are poised to end Mercedes' domination at the Sochi Autodrom where they have reigned supreme in all three previous events.



Raikkonen and then Vettel clocked laps that lifted Ferrari clear, the German by six-tenths until Hamilton responded after 25 minutes.



Bottas then went top before Raikkonen, and then Vettel, and Raikkonen again, re-established Ferrari's supremacy to provoke glum expressions on the Mercedes pit wall.

