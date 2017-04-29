Vettel leads Ferrari front row sweep in Russia

Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel steers his car during the third practice session of the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi on April 29, 2017. / AFP / ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
Vettel confirms Ferrari domination
Vettel leads Ferrari one-two in practice
Mercedes mull team orders to foil Ferrari
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Vettel confirms Ferrari domination
Vettel leads Ferrari one-two in practice
Mercedes mull team orders to foil Ferrari
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE