Palmer suffers a dent to car and ego

Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.



The personal embarrassment pained the British Formula One driver as much as the damage to his Renault, which smacked into the tyre barriers during the first phase of qualifying for Sunday's race.



As Palmer told reporters, he had only himself to blame for the crash even if that was just another setback on a weekend beset with other issues beyond his control.



Palmer, who has yet to score a point in three races this season, qualified 16th.



Palmer saw nothing heartening in that for him, even if it was good for the team.

