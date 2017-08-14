Oh Mo! Farah gets golden send-off from media

British athletics legend Mo Farah was hailed by the British media Sunday despite his glorious track career ending with defeat in the 5,000-meter world championships final.



Although his silver medal performance was pushed out of the limelight by the drama of the men's 4x100-meter relay, which saw fellow legend Usain Bolt collapse with cramp on his own swan song as Britain pulled off a remarkable victory, as well as the thrilling opening of the Premier League season, Farah still commanded many column inches.



However, Farah, who has had a tense relationship with large sections of the British media over the questions raised by his loyalty to controversial United States-based coach Alberto Salazar, would have been happier with what followed.



The Mail On Sunday headlined their tale of Farah's final bow "Oh Mo!"

...