Kimi Raikkonen staying at Ferrari in 2018

Kimi Raikkonen will be racing for Ferrari again next season after the Italian Formula One team announced Tuesday a contract extension with the Finn for 2018 .



Raikkonen has not won a race since he was at Lotus in 2013, and is currently fifth in a championship led by German teammate Sebastian Vettel, who has won four of the season's 11 races to date.



Vettel is also out of contract at the end of the season and the short Ferrari statement did not mention him.



By opting to keep Raikkonen, Ferrari have gone for an experienced driver who is still quick and who will not rock the boat in what is likely to be his final season.

