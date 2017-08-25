Hamilton gets back to the business of chasing Vettel in Spa

Refreshed from Formula One's summer vacation, Lewis Hamilton gets back to the business of trying to close the gap on championship leader Sebastian Vettel at this weekend's Belgian GP.



Hamilton and Vettel have traded wins this season, with four victories each and one angry exchange of words in a heated moment at the Azerbaijan GP. But Vettel's win in Hungary last month edged him 14 points clear of the British driver before the break.



It is not a significant gap, but Vettel has been keeping his Ferrari in front all season, and Hamilton needs to increase the pressure on the German driver over the remaining nine races. There is so much at stake with Hamilton aiming for a fourth world title, and Vettel aiming for a fifth.



If Hamilton needs any extra motivation for Sunday, he need only think about last year's race.

...