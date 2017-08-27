Schumacher's son drives old F1 car to mark 25th anniversary

Marking the 25th anniversary of Michael Schumacher's first Formula One win, his teenage son Mick drove demonstration laps in an old F1 car ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix Sunday.



Schumacher, who is 18, drove 1994 F1 model of the Benetton B194 that his father drove that year to the first of his record seven world championships.



Michael won his first career race on the vast Spa-Francorchamps track nestled in the Ardennes forest in 1992 .



Mick, meanwhile, is driving in the F3 championship, and is touted for a bright future.



It was while skiing with his teenage son on a family holiday that Michael sustained severe head injuries in France on Dec. 29, 2013 .

