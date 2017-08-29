Ocon offers olive branch to Perez

Force India driver Esteban Ocon has offered an olive branch of sorts to Formula One teammate Sergio Perez after publicly accusing the Mexican of twice trying to kill him in Belgium at the weekend.



Perez had replied in a video message on the same medium, accepting blame for the first incident between the two but not the second incident, which Perez said occurred due to Ocon being "too optimistic".



The incident, with Ocon squeezed towards the wall at more than 200kph as he tried to pass Perez on the inside, cost Force India precious points with the Mexican suffering a puncture and eventually retiring. Ocon finished ninth.



Perez has had few ructions with previous teammates but Ocon is proving a different challenge.

