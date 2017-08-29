Hamilton fears Ferrari consistency ahead of Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton fears that, despite steering his Mercedes to victory in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, Ferrari have a faster car and he faces an uphill struggle to catch title leader Sebastian Vettel.



The 32-year-old Briton, who reeled off his fifth win of the year to reduce Vettel's lead to seven points with eight races remaining, said he jad found it difficult to resist the German's attacks.



Heading into Ferrari's home race at the Italian Grand Prix, Hamilton knows he needs to make the most of Mercedes marginal power advantage in his bid to take the championship lead for the first time this year.



Hamilton added: "Ferrari have had the most consistent season and, while we've had a solid and well put together weekend, it was only just enough to stay ahead.

