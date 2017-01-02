Formula One waits for Mercedes announcement

The time for talking is fast approaching as Mercedes start a new year with Formula One waiting for a big announcement about who is going to replace retired world champion Nico Rosberg alongside Lewis Hamilton.



The team made clear before the Christmas break that they would have nothing to say before the full return to work Tuesday.



According to the motorsport.com website, Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas was at the Mercedes factory at Brackley before Christmas to meet team engineers and try out the cockpit of the 2017 car.



Bottas has raced for Mercedes-powered Williams since his Formula One debut in 2013 and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, a former Williams shareholder, has also been involved with the 27-year-old's management team.

