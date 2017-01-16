Wehrlein joins Sauber, Bottas move imminent

German driver Pascal Wehrlein will race for Sauber this season, the Swiss-based Formula One team said Monday in a move that clears the way for Finland's Valtteri Bottas to join world champions Mercedes.



Wehrlein, 22, was the Mercedes reserve driver and raced for tail-enders Manor last year.



Wehrlein's hopes had already receded considerably, however, with Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams saying Sunday that a deal for Bottas to move was almost done.



Wehrlein had scored Manor's only point in Austria.

...