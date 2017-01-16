Bottas replaces Rosberg at Mercedes, Massa back at Williams

The 27-year-old Bottas will fill the seat left by world champion Nico Rosberg's retirement.



With Bottas moving on, F1 team Williams said Monday that Felipe Massa will come out of retirement to race for a fourth consecutive season.



Bottas finished eighth in the drivers' standings with 85 points last season. In four seasons with Williams, he started 77 races and achieved nine podium finishes.



Earlier, Mercedes' young driver Pascal Wehrlein, who had been linked with replacing Rosberg, joined Swiss team Sauber.

