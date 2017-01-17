F1 champions Mercedes sign Bottas, Massa returns

Valtteri Bottas replaced retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes Monday, with Brazilian veteran Felipe Massa coming out of retirement to take the Finn's seat at Williams.



While Hamilton, 32, can expect to be the team's main man – with many tipping the Briton to romp to a fourth title after winning 10 races in a roller-coaster 2016 – Bottas can be a genuine contender.



Sauber earlier set the day's merry-go-round in motion by announcing that German driver Pascal Wehrlein, who was the Mercedes reserve and Bottas' main rival to replace Rosberg, would race for them this year.



Bottas' arrival means Mercedes will have no German driver in their lineup for the first time since the German carmaker bought the former Brawn GP team at the end of 2009 and returned as a constructor.

...