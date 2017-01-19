Formula One body approves Liberty Media takeover

Liberty Media's Formula One takeover cleared another key hurdle Wednesday with the sport's governing body unanimously approving the deal.



The Liberty deal, which needs the approval of the FIA and European antitrust regulators, has been valued at $8 billion and represents a major shake-up in the sport.



The FIA said Liberty Media representatives made a detailed presentation of their strategy to the council.



The FIA holds a 1 percent stake in Delta Topco, Formula One's holding company that owns the commercial rights.

...