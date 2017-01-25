F1 needs fresh start after ‘dictator’ Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone's four-decade reign as a "dictator" of Formula One had to end if the sport is to have the fresh start it needs, new chairman and chief executive Chase Carey says.



There has also been the view inside and outside the sport – and a concern shared by Carey – that it is wrong for one man to wield as much power as Ecclestone did in Formula One.



As part of the new management structure, Carey will have highly respected former Mercedes F1 team boss Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches, once a sales executive with North American sports television channel ESPN, running the sporting and commercial sides of F1 respectively under him.



Murray Walker, the Formula One commentator long considered the voice of the sport in Britain, said that F1 owed Ecclestone "an immeasurable debt".

