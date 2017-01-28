Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumors

Former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he might set up a rival series and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.



Ecclestone's business model, as chief executive for outgoing controlling shareholders CVC Capital Partners, was to maximize the revenues from race hosting fees and television contracts.



Ecclestone has kept out of the limelight since Monday, avoiding public comments about his replacement or the end of his 40-year-reign as Formula One supremo.



Talk of the Briton turning his attentions to any rival series had appeared highly unlikely from the outset given his age and undertakings given to the new owners.

...