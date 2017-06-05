Dovizioso edges Vinales in Mugello epic

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso thrilled the home crowds with a stirring MotoGP victory at Mugello Sunday that saw him edge championship leader Maverick Vinales.



Defending champion Marc Marquez had a quiet day, finishing sixth at 5.885 seconds, while Jorge Lorenzo, who at one point had overtaken Rossi to take the lead, could only finish 14.39sec off the pace in eighth position.



After six races Vinales leads the standings with 105 points from Dovizioso in second on 79 and Rossi in third on 75, while Marquez is level fourth on 68 with Dani Pedrosa, who got caught up in a late crash with Cal Crutchlow.

...