Mercedes hold firm on driver equality, says Wolff

Formula One champions Mercedes will continue to give their drivers equal treatment despite the emergence of Sebastian Vettel as Ferrari's clear title contender, team boss Toto Wolff said on Tuesday.



Mercedes have also won three races but they have been shared between Britain's triple champion Lewis Hamilton, with two victories but now 25 points behind Ferrari's German, and Finland's Valtteri Bottas.



Hamilton told reporters in Monaco, where Ferrari finished first and second, that it was clear to him that the Italian team were favoring Vettel.



Ferrari lead champions Mercedes by 17 points in the constructors' standings.

...