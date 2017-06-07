Mercedes no longer the favorites in F1: Wolff

Mercedes are no longer the favorites in Formula One, and that is something the team need to get used to. The Silver Arrows head into this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix after a dire performance at last month's Monaco GP. Valtteri Bottas finished fourth while three-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton only managed seventh.



Worse still, Ferrari finished 1-2 with Sebastian Vettel beating Kimi Raikkonen.



It is a demanding track made up of high-speed straights and tight corners, where drivers slam on the brakes for nearly 20 percent of the race.



Hamilton has won the two previous races in Canada driving for Mercedes, and in 2007, '10 and '12 driving for McLaren.

