Fernando Alonso back as Ferrari seek to seize control

Fernando Alonso may return to his "day job" with a look of envy this weekend as his former team Ferrari seek to seize control of the Formula One world championship at the Canadian Grand Prix.



The two-time world champion rejoins McLaren Honda after missing last month's Monaco Grand Prix to race at the Indianapolis 500 .



But he will be stepping back from the limelight to the supporting cast while Sebastian Vettel bids for his fourth Ferrari win in seven races this year and the scuderia's first in Canada since 2004 .



Four-time champion Vettel extended his lead ahead of Lewis Hamilton in this year's title race to 25 points with his Monaco success ahead of teammate Kimi Raikkonen, a triumph shrouded in postrace talk of team orders that cost the 2007 champion a merited victory.



Three-time champion Hamilton, who said he was convinced Ferrari are favoring Vettel, has a chance to bounce back this weekend with champions Mercedes on a circuit where he has won five times, including his maiden triumph in 2007 .

...