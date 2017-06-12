Dovizioso stays cool to win scorching Catalan GP

Italy's Andrea Dovizioso sealed back-to-back MotoGP wins by cruising to victory under searing temperatures at the Catalan GP Sunday.



Dovizioso, who won just his third MotoGP race on home soil at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, led home Honda's Spanish duo Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa in a time of 44min 41.518 secs.



However, Dovizioso made his move with nine laps to go and quickly eased out into a comfortable lead with Marquez also leaving his teammate behind in the battle for second.



Marquez leapfrogs Valentino Rossi into third in the championship standings, 21 points further back on Dovizioso, as Rossi could also only manage eighth.

