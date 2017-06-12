Hamilton wins sixth Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton won the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix Sunday for the sixth time and the third year in a row. Valtteri Bottas was second, 19.7 seconds behind, to give Mercedes a sweep of the top two spots as they jostle with Ferrari in the championship points race. Hamilton entered the day trailing Sebastien Vettel, who finished fourth, by 25 points.



With the Force India cars battling with each other, Vettel overtook Ocon in the 66th lap and then, after leaving the track in a chicane, passed Perez as well.



A week after taking second in Monaco, the Finn developed brake issues with about seven laps to go, quickly losing time and finishing seventh.



Verstappen lasted just 20 laps despite jumping from fourth to second at the start.

