Hamilton and Vettel locked in glorious championship title duel

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel's duel has turned this season's title race into one of the most keenly anticipated – and most difficult to forecast – in decades.



Hamilton and Vettel's razor-sharp competitiveness has lifted performance levels to such a high that veteran paddock observers were left stunned at the Canadian Grand Prix.



London bookmakers have also reflected the close nature of this phenomenal scrap and Monday installed the pair as joint favorites to win the drivers' championship at 10/11, Hamilton's odds having been cut from 6/4 thanks to his masterful triumph at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.



"We saw some encouraging signs, but we need to work in just the same way to translate them into more success in Baku".



His reference to the upcoming race in Aberzaijan, where Hamilton endured a nightmare weekend last year, should keep Mercedes' men focused ahead of another challenge where Vettel and Ferrari will hope to bounce back.

