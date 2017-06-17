Toyota vigilant in quest to end history of Le Mans heartache

Toyota were favorites to win Le Mans even before Kamui Kobayashi smashed the lap record in qualifying, but they can take nothing for granted when the 24 Hours sports car race starts Saturday.



Only one Japanese manufacturer has ever won Le Mans – Mazda in 1991 with a rotary-engined car – but Toyota had looked like ending that last year until some last lap drama handed the race to Porsche.



Nakajima, who put Toyota on pole in 2014 only to retire while leading in a race won by Audi, is back on the front row with a score to settle after qualifying the No. 8 Toyota alongside pole-sitter Kobayashi in the No. 7 car.



Having already destroyed the lap record, and with fine weather predicted all weekend, Toyota could also break Audi's 2010 record for the longest distance covered in 24 hours if all goes to plan.

...