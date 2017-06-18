Porsche problems at Le Mans, torment for Toyota

Porsche's bright prospects of landing a 19th Le Mans triumph were dealt an unexpected blow on Sunday when their leading car suffered a mechanical meltdown.



That left Porsche's second car with Brendon Hartley steering in hot pursuit of new race leader Thomas Laurent in an Oreca-Gibson belonging to Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan's private team one lap ahead.



Lapierre tried to limp back to the pits but smoke from the back of the car signalled his race was over.



That left Toyota with one car still out on the track, driven by Sebastien Buemi, Anthony Davidson and Kazuki Nakajima.



With Nakajima in control Toyota's last shot at the Le Mans bullseye was placed 9th.

