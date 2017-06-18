Porsche leaves it late to win 24 Hours Le Mans for 3rd year

Veteran German driver Timo Bernhard led Porsche to a dramatic third straight win at the 24 Hours Le Mans race to prevent a huge upset win for the lesser category Oreca team on Sunday.



The 36-year-old Bernhard, racing in the faster and more powerful LMP1 category Porsche 919 Hybrid, overtook the Oreca with about 1 hour remaining.



As the Porsche No. 2 crossed the finish line, there were scenes of relief in the Porsche garage as team members danced around holding up T-shirts with "Hat trick 2015, 2016, 2017" written on them.



Porsche entered only two cars in the race, compared to three for Toyota.



By 9 a.m. the Porsche No. 1 car was comfortably in the lead.



With three hours left, the LMP2 car Oreca driven by teenager Laurent found itself two laps ahead of Hartley's Porsche -- which was chasing at nearly 10 seconds per lap faster.

...