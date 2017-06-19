Porsche complete Le Mans hat-trick

Porsche won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the third year in a row Sunday with a stunning last-to-first victory in a race of retirements that left early favorites Toyota nursing more heartache. The German manufacturer's 19th outright win at the Circuit de la Sarthe followed a night of drama with Toyota's top two cars retiring and the No. 1 Porsche also suffering a terminal problem while leading with four hours to go.



Bamber had won with Porsche in 2015 but Sunday was a first for Hartley, the only driver in the two crews yet to taste overall victory at Le Mans.



The former Formula One driver was halted by a clutch problem in the leading No. 7 car around the 10 hours mark.



The team, five-time runners-up, missed out last year when their leading car broke down on the final lap only minutes from the checkered flag.

