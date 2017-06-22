Despite recent win, Hamilton says Ferrari still favorite



Despite his recent win at the Canadian Grand Prix, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton still considers Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel to be the Formula One favorite.



Hamilton believes the Belgian GP in late August will show whether Mercedes can release that potential, and topple Ferrari in the title fight.



Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton's new teammate and the only other driver to win a race, is in third place and trails Vettel by 48 points.



Vettel, who is gunning for a fifth F1 title, also appears to be No. 1 at Ferrari ahead of Kimi Raikkonen.



Ferrari has been more reliable and might even be slightly faster than Mercedes.



It would have been more worrying for Ferrari had Vettel finished fourth in a straight, trouble-free contest with Hamilton.



Although still widely considered the equal of Hamilton -- and slightly ahead of Vettel -- on pure ability, Alonso has not won since the Spanish GP in May 2013 .

