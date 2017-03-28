Stung Mercedes vow to strike back in China

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes are vowing to come back hard in China after being ambushed by resurgent Ferrari in the Formula One season-opener in Australia.



The German outfit, who have ruled the sport for the last three years, got a rude awakening in the first race of the new season when Sebastian Vettel beat Hamilton by almost 10 seconds in Melbourne Sunday.



Vettel's triumph has overturned early season expectations and raised the prospect of a Ferrari-Mercedes battle for the world title over the remaining 19 races.



While Vettel's first win for Ferrari since Singapore in 2015, and his 43rd victory overall, has supercharged the season, he said there was still a lot of work to do.



Like Vettel, Marchionne is not getting carried away at the start of a globe-trotting season which will wrap up in Abu Dhabi in November.

...