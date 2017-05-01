Bottas wins in Russia for his first F1 victory

Finland's Valtteri Bottas celebrated the first Formula One victory of his career at the Russian Grand Prix Sunday after jumping both Ferraris at the start and then holding his nerve over the tense closing laps.



Championship leader Sebastian Vettel, who had started on pole position alongside Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen, extended his advantage to 13 points with second place after putting Bottas under huge pressure at the finish.



The German crossed the line just 0.6 seconds behind a man who joined Mercedes from Williams in January as replacement for retired 2016 champion Nico Rosberg and was finally a winner after 81 starts.



Vettel now has 86 points after the opening four races with triple champion Hamilton, a winner in China, second on 73 and Bottas third with 63 .

