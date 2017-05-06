Alonso can master Indy high-wire act: Franchitti

The Indianapolis 500 is the tightest of tightropes but Fernando Alonso will take the dangers in his stride when he makes his debut this month, according to three-time winner Dario Franchitti.



Speaking to reporters at the McLaren factory, Franchitti saw the risk of serious injury as less of a concern for the 35-year-old Spaniard who has started 276 grands prix and is no stranger to accidents.



McLaren Technology Group executive director Zak Brown said his driver had already had two big crashes with McLaren in Formula One.



Franchitti, who won the Indy 500 at the fifth attempt in 2007 and then in 2010 and 2012 while taking the IndyCar title four times, said learning how to race at close quarters on anti-clockwise ovals was the biggest challenge.

...