Pedrosa leads from start to finish in Jerez

Summary
Honda's Dani Pedrosa led from start to finish to win his home Spanish Grand Prix Sunday while Italian great Valentino Rossi clung on to the overall MotoGP lead after finishing a distant 10th for Yamaha.
Rossi's lead was cut to two points over Spanish teammate Maverick Vinales, who finished sixth in the race, with the 38-year-old Italian now on 62 after four races. Vinales has 60, Marquez 58 and Pedrosa 52 .
Marquez said he had pushed hard to match Pedrosa but had felt from the start that the front tire was too soft for the conditions.
...