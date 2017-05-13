Mercedes dominate in Spain

Lewis Hamilton set the pace in Spanish Grand Prix practice Friday as Formula One world champions Mercedes responded to the challenge of Ferrari with aerodynamic upgrades and consistently quicker times.



It appeared to be to triple-champion Hamilton's liking, with the Briton on top of the timesheets in the morning with a best lap of 1 minute 21.521 seconds and then fastest again in the afternoon in 1:20.802 .



Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was third in both sessions but cut his morning deficit of nearly a second down to 0.310 after lunch.



Championship leader Sebastian Vettel was fourth on the timesheets, 0.418 off the pace in the second session, with the German also suffering an early problem that halted his Ferrari at the pitlane exit.



The car was pushed back to the garage and Vettel reappeared on track just over half an hour later.

...